Poland to send Ukraine armoured vehicles, mortars, MANPADs, four more MiG-29s – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Poland will provide a new military assistance package, which is “very necessary right now.” He announced it on 5 April during his visit to Poland at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reports.

“We have agreed on a new defense package, which is very necessary for our soldiers right now, and which protects the freedom and independence of not only Ukraine, Poland, Europe, and the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.

He also listed what the new aid package would include:

“We are signing a document for the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air defense systems, in particular, the very effective Piorun.., MiGs, and other weapons that we need so much,” Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and Poland have also discussed the joint production of weapons and ammunition. He added that Polish tanks “are already on the battlefield.”

Earlier, Poland sent four Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, and four more will be sent later. Polish President Andrzej Duda said the country is ready to send six more such aircraft. Moreover, he said, in the future, Poland will be able to transfer its whole remaining fleet of MiG-29s.

Poland has 28 MiG-29s.

