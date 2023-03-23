Parliament of Sweden approves providing Ukraine with artillery systems Archer and tanks Leopard 2

Archer taking out Russian infantry.

The proposal of Sweden’s government to provide Ukraine with a military aid package has been approved by Riksdag (Swedish Parliament), the legislature and the supreme decision-making body of Sweden, Evropeyska Pravda reported.

The new military aid package will include the ultramodern Swedish-made artillery systems Archer, German-made main battle tanks Leopard 2, light anti-tank weapons Robot 57, as well as other military gear and ammunition worth 554 million euros.

The supply of military equipment to Ukraine is in the best interest of Sweden, according to the resolution of Riksdag.

The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with eight artillery systems Archer and ten main battle tanks Leopard 2.

