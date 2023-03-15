In Kyiv Oblast, 199 bodies remain unidentified after Russian occupation – Police

In Kyiv Oblast, 199 bodies of Ukrainians killed during the Russian occupation of the northern part of the region in the first month of the all-out war remain unidentified, according to Andriy Nebytov, the regional police department chief:

“We still have 199 unidentified people. In total, as of today, we have already found 137 bodies of Ukrainian civilians who were killed during active hostilities,” Nebytov told Ukrinform.

In early February, Nebytov said 278 people were considered missing in Kyiv Oblast.

As of early March, the law enforcers discovered the bodies of 1,373 civilians killed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

Russian troops invaded Kyiv Oblast from Belarusian territory on the first day of the full-scale invasion, 24 February 2023. Failing to capture Kyiv and facing fierce opposition by Ukrainian forces, Russians retreated from three northern oblasts of Ukraine – Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy – after a month of battles claiming to make a “goodwill gesture.” As Ukraine reclaimed the liberated territory, a number of Russian war crimes were exposed, including summary executions, torture, and rape.

Tags: Kyiv Oblast, Russia's war crimes