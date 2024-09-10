Russian pollution causes massive fish die-off in Ukraine’s Seym and Desna rivers

Russian pollution has caused a significant environmental crisis in Ukraine’s Seym and Desna rivers, resulting in a massive fish die-off totaling nearly 30 tons, according to Liga, referring to a Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine’s report.

The contamination was first reported in mid-August, with initial reports of fish deaths in the Seym River. On 27 August, the State Fisheries Agency of Ukraine confirmed that the source of the pollution was in Russia. The contamination has had a devastating effect on local fish populations. In Sumy Oblast, 12 tons of fish have perished, while the Chernihiv region has seen 17.5 tons of fish casualties. Environmental agencies are closely monitoring water quality parameters as the pollution moves downstream.

According to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, a discharge of waste from a sugar factory in Tyotkino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast caused organic pollution in the Seym River, leading to the mass fish die-off downstream in Ukraine.

As of 10 September, the contamination has moved approximately 191 km downstream from the confluence of the Seym and Desna rivers, as per the Environment Ministry. It says the pollution is progressing unevenly, with the most severe impacts observed near the village of Shestovytsia. In this area, authorities have noted water discoloration, a distinct odor, accumulation of small fish near the shore, and isolated instances of fish mortality. The situation appears to be improving near Chernihiv, with only sporadic fish deaths reported.

Dissolved oxygen levels, crucial for aquatic life, have dropped significantly in some areas. Near the village of Boromyky, levels have plummeted to 0.26 mgO₂/dm³, far below the normal threshold of 4 mgO₂/dm³. However, between the villages of Velyke Ustia and Kladkivka, oxygen levels have normalized to 4.7-7.85 mgO₂/dm³.

The Ministry also reports elevated levels of manganese and iron in certain areas. Manganese concentrations exceed normal levels by 3.8 to 8.4 times in Pekariv, Boromyky, and Chernihiv, while iron levels are 2.3 times higher than normal in Boromyky and Chernihiv. Environmental authorities note that some increase in manganese levels is typical for this time of year due to natural factors. However, the current levels significantly exceed historical norms for the season.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center forecasts that the contamination will reach the borders of Kyiv Oblast between 14-16 September. This progression has raised concerns about potential impacts on water sources for the capital and surrounding areas.

