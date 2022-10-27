The highest number of sexual crimes by Russians was recorded in Kyiv Oblast Ministry of Internal Affairs, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko said during a briefing at the Military Media Center.

“Among those criminal proceedings that have already been recorded by law enforcement agencies, in particular, the police, there are gang rapes, rape of minors…” she said.

Currently, 43 criminal proceedings have been opened on the facts of sexual crimes (there can be several facts in one proceeding). “This is only the tip of the iceberg,” noted the deputy minister.

Regarding Kyiv Oblast, 15 victims of sexual crimes committed by the occupiers of the Russian Federation have been alredy identified.

Regarding Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts, Pavlichenko indicated that they currently still work in the recently de-occupied territories.