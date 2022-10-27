Highest number of sexual crimes by Russians was recorded in Kyiv Oblast – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Highest number of sexual crimes by Russians was recorded in Kyiv Oblast – Ministry of Internal Affairs

 

Latest news Ukraine

The highest number of sexual crimes by Russians was recorded in Kyiv Oblast Ministry of Internal Affairs, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko said during a briefing at the Military Media Center.

“Among those criminal proceedings that have already been recorded by law enforcement agencies, in particular, the police, there are gang rapes, rape of minors…” she said.

Currently, 43 criminal proceedings have been opened on the facts of sexual crimes (there can be several facts in one proceeding). “This is only the tip of the iceberg,” noted the deputy minister.

Regarding Kyiv Oblast, 15 victims of sexual crimes committed by the occupiers of the Russian Federation have been alredy identified.

Regarding Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts, Pavlichenko indicated that they currently still work in the recently de-occupied territories.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags