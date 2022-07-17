1,346 bodies of civilians killed by Russians already discovered in Kyiv Oblast – Police

In Kyiv Oblast, 1,346 bodies of civilians killed by the Russian military have already been discovered, this number is not final. The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, Andrii Nebytov, said this on the air of the telethon.

The Russians invaded Kyiv Oblast on the first day of their all-out war against Ukraine, 24 February 2022. Ukrainian forces liberated the oblast in early April.