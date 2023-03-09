Polish president calls for training of Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets – CNN

The American F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The training of Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets is “important and quite necessary,” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda told CNN, saying that he believes that Ukraine’s armed forces will want to be “up to the NATO standard” and, therefore, will want to use F-16 fighter jets.

“The United States is working with Ukrainian pilots in the US to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN. Two Ukrainian pilots are currently at a military base in the US having their skills tested in flight simulators to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s,” CNN reported.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: F-16, Poland