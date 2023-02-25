NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov/ Source: Getty Images

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, claims that Russia is preparing a Plan B for Ukraine, which allegedly has the support of Viktor Medvedchuk, as reported by Radio Liberty, referencing Danilov’s commentary for the BBC News Ukrainian service.

“Now, Russia is responsible for creating the so-called Korean version. They have realized in the Kremlin that they cannot completely seize our country, and they will now implement plan “B” by creating the so-called “second Ukraine.” This plan was brought there by Medvedchuk, a lunatic. Medvedchuk is a traitor who falsely believes he is an expert on Ukraine,” he said.

Danilov believes Medvedchuk and certain pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians and experts will “propose the establishment of two countries.”

He did not provide specific names but implied that these are current Opposition Platform–For Life (OPFL) faction members.

According to Danilov, Russia’s immediate objective is to fully occupy Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. Additionally, Russians plan to establish a land corridor leading to Crimea and then implement this plan to divide Ukraine.

“Representatives who served Yanukovych, representatives of the OPFL deputy corps in the Rada, and political technologists who served them and reside in our country are implicated,” Danilov stated.

The Russian side, Medvedchuk, and the OPFL have not responded to Danilov’s statement.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine’s traitor, has been attempting to infiltrate the Russian government by posing as an expert on the Ukrainian question. It is important to note that Putin is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter. He was handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a POWs exchange.

“He [Medvedchuk – ed.] is attempting to re-enter the circle of active figures in Russian politics by establishing himself as an expert on the Ukrainian question. He is attempting to devise solutions to Ukrainian issues,” stated Budanov.



The Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence added that the traitor is working with a “large team” of individuals who have all previously fled Ukraine for Russia. The team includes Andrii Yermolaiev, a Ukrainian political analyst.

Budanov explained that Medvedchuk is collaborating with individuals he claims to be prominent Ukraine experts to develop alternative proposals.

According to Budanov, “a particular group” within the Russian presidential administration pays attention to Medvedchuk’s opinions.

