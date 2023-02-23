Eurojust establishes center to investigate Russian war crimes against Ukraine

A picture shows the Eurojust building in The Hague. Image by Eurojust
Eurojust, the European judicial authority, has set up the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in Ukraine to investigate Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.
Earlier, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Commission was setting up a new center which would coordinate the collection of evidence and join the investigation by the European crime agency Eurojust.
Hague to host center to collect data on Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The centre will be part of the current support structure for the joint investigation team (JIT) supported by Eurojust, which ensures an optimal alignment between the investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and the crime of aggression.
“While the damage caused by the Russian invasion can never be undone, we can make sure that those responsible are brought to justice,” Liaison Prosecutor for Ukraine at Eurojust Ms Myroslava Krasnoborova said in a statement.