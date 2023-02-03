Hague to host center to collect data on Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission is establishing a special office in The Hague to help prosecute Russia for crimes in Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during a meeting with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 2 February, ahead of the EU-Ukraine summit.

The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in Ukraine in the Hague, currently home to the UN’s principal judicial organ — the International Court of Justice, will coordinate the collection of evidence and join the investigation by the European crime agency Eurojust.

The new center is “a strong symbol of our support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” Von der Leyen said. “Russia must be held accountable in courts for its odious crimes.”

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia was also located in the Hague until its closure in 2017.

Ukraine has been pushing to create a special tribunal to punish Russia for its crime of aggression, a motion that has been backed by the EU Parliament and states like The Netherlands and Baltic countries.

