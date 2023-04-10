Ukraine receives a new batch of 125-mm anti-tank shells, Ukroboronprom says ~~

On 10 April, the State Concern Ukroboronprom announced that the Ukrainian Army received a new batch of 125-mm anti-tank shells.

Although the country where the ammunition had been produced was not specified, Ukroboronprom explained that Ukraine decided to manufacture weapons in one of the NATO member states due to a threat to Russian missile attacks on the company’s facilities.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Presidential Office reported that Ukroboronprom and the Polish company Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ SA) signed an agreement on the production of 125-mm anti-tank shells following President Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Poland.

