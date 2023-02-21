US Rep. Michael McCaul in Kyiv: momentum shifting toward ATACMS, F-16s for Ukraine

During his visit to Kyiv on 21 February, US lawmaker Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the Biden administration and National Security Council were still split over “how fast and what weapons” to send Ukraine, which wants ATACMS missiles and F-16s, Reuters reports.

“But I’m seeing increasing momentum towards getting the artillery and the planes in,” he told reporters in central Kyiv. “And in any event, we can start training the pilots right now so they’re ready.”

McCaul was in Kyiv as part of a congressional delegation a day after US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ATACMS, F-16