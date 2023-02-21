Italy is “unlikely” to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Italian FM says

Italy is “unlikely” to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Italian FM says

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force 

Latest news Ukraine

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said it is “unlikely” Italy will donate fighter jets to Ukraine in an interview with Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, CNN reports. He says the issue of sending fighter jets had not been discussed “yet,” but any such donation would have to be made in coordination with Italy’s allies.

Tajani said it was “beyond question” as the country’s six package has already been approved and “the sending of material is being finalized.”

“In a few weeks, in collaboration with the French, we will also send the Samp-T air defense missile system to Ukraine,” he added.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags