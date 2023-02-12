Past two weeks likely saw Russia’s highest casualties rate since all-out war’s first week – British intel

Two Russian tanks destroyed in the area of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, in early February 2023. Screenshot from the video

In its daily intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that over the course of the past two weeks, Russia has likely “suffered its highest rate of casualties since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine.” The ministry says a range of factors has been behind the Russian casualty rate, including the lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “Over the past two weeks, Russia has likely suffered its highest rate of casualties since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine.”
  • “The Ukrainian General Staff release daily statistics on Russian casualties. Although Defence Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine’s methodology, the trends the data illustrate are likely accurate. The mean average for the last seven days was 824 casualties per day, over four times the rate reported over June-July 2022. Ukraine also continues to suffer a high attrition rate.”
  • “The uptick in Russian casualties is likely due to a range of factors including lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the front – this is exemplified in Vuhledar and Bakhmut.”

Russian debacle near Vuhledar demonstrates systemic poor training – ISW

