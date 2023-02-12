Russian debacle near Vuhledar demonstrates systemic poor training – ISW

A destroyed Russian tank on the middle of the road to Bohdanivka

 

Failed Russian assault near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) demonstrates that the systemic poor training of Russian mobilized personnel will likely continue to result in similar tactical failures throughout Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian assault groups near Vuhledar are highly likely comprised of poorly trained mobilized personnel under inadequate command, which results in heavy losses, the ISW reported.

Donetsk Battle Map February 10, 2023. Source ISW. ~

Recent footage of a failed Russian assault near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast has become the latest point of neuralgia in the Russian information space, the ISW reported.

Russian military bloggers latched onto the footage to launch several critiques of Russian military leadership.

Russia lost over 100 military vehicles (including 36 tanks) during the three days of its failed offensive on Vuhledar and Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian losses for February 8-10, when Russian forces tried to advance toward Vuhledar, have been calculated by the Dutch OSINT group of analysts Oryx.

Russian military bloggers claimed that the same Russian commanders who oversaw highly attritional assaults by the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade on Pavlivka (near Vuhledar) in November 2022 are responsible for the effort to capture Vuhledar, and argued that the video illustrates that these commanders continue to make the same costly mistakes, the ISW reported.

Footage shows these Russian forces engaging in highly dysfunctional tactics that are far more indicative of the fact that the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade is likely comprised of poorly trained mobilized personnel than of poor command, the ISW noted. Russian military bloggers likely blamed Russian commanders to downplay the fact that the systemic poor training of Russian mobilized personnel will likely continue to result in similar tactical failures throughout Ukraine, according to the ISW.

Russian milbloggers have routinely accused Russian commanders of being responsible for tactical failures throughout the war, likely to shift the overall Russian military failure in Ukraine from the Russian military as an institution onto individuals, the ISW concluded.

