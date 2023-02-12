Russian debacle near Vuhledar demonstrates systemic poor training – ISW

Failed Russian assault near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) demonstrates that the systemic poor training of Russian mobilized personnel will likely continue to result in similar tactical failures throughout Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian assault groups near Vuhledar are highly likely comprised of poorly trained mobilized personnel under inadequate command, which results in heavy losses, the ISW reported.

Recent footage of a failed Russian assault near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast has become the latest point of neuralgia in the Russian information space, the ISW reported.

Ukrainian forces halt another Russian assault on Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine Vuhledar is an important logistic hub with a railway route that leads from occupied Donetsk city to occupied territories of southern Ukraine. 🎥https://t.co/2pqFxpzMnu pic.twitter.com/w7QtpvJVqa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 7, 2023

Russian military bloggers latched onto the footage to launch several critiques of Russian military leadership.

Another footage of the failed Russian attack on Vuhledar showing absolute carnage. Several Russian vehicles have been neutralized, forcing the surviving Russians to run away and leave their wounded crawling back. They have no regard for each other. #Vuhledar #Donetsk #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k9pfp9meR7 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 28, 2023

Russia lost over 100 military vehicles (including 36 tanks) during the three days of its failed offensive on Vuhledar and Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian losses for February 8-10, when Russian forces tried to advance toward Vuhledar, have been calculated by the Dutch OSINT group of analysts Oryx.

Ukraine's 72nd brigade destroying Russian BMP-3 neat Vuhledar Feb 7 or ealier.

📹https://t.co/XYJXeWqowm pic.twitter.com/yKxnUVOWUw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 8, 2023

Russian military bloggers claimed that the same Russian commanders who oversaw highly attritional assaults by the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade on Pavlivka (near Vuhledar) in November 2022 are responsible for the effort to capture Vuhledar, and argued that the video illustrates that these commanders continue to make the same costly mistakes, the ISW reported.

Ukraine's 72nd brigade destroying Russian BMP-3 neat Vuhledar Feb 7 or ealier.

📹https://t.co/XYJXeWqowm pic.twitter.com/yKxnUVOWUw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 8, 2023

Footage shows these Russian forces engaging in highly dysfunctional tactics that are far more indicative of the fact that the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade is likely comprised of poorly trained mobilized personnel than of poor command, the ISW noted. Russian military bloggers likely blamed Russian commanders to downplay the fact that the systemic poor training of Russian mobilized personnel will likely continue to result in similar tactical failures throughout Ukraine, according to the ISW.

In recent days, Russian troops tried to carry our an offensive in the area of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, and failed 📹https://t.co/oEHyx9qgMu pic.twitter.com/5CNrSTlftw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

Russian milbloggers have routinely accused Russian commanders of being responsible for tactical failures throughout the war, likely to shift the overall Russian military failure in Ukraine from the Russian military as an institution onto individuals, the ISW concluded.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Donbas, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vuhledar