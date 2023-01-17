Ukraine invited the Austrian Foreign Minister to the place of deadly Russian missile attack after he called for moderate policy toward Russia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Austrian Foreign Minister to Dnipro to visit the place of the Russian deadly missile attack.

“There he will have the opportunity to repeat arguments about not overshooting the mark to the relatives of 44 people who died as a result of the Russian missile attack at high-rise building,” spokesman of Ukraine’s MFA Oleg Nikolenko said adding that “we appreciate the cooperation with Austria, we are grateful for the support in the UN and the EU, and we are looking forward to the visit of the Austrian minister to Ukraine in order to develop dialogue in this regard.“



As was reported by the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said Russia should have a role in the European security architecture and criticized the Poland’s proposal to deny Schengen visas to all Russians

“We must not overshoot the mark, for example by introducing a visa ban for 144 million Russians,” Schallenberg said. “We also have to think about the day after, the week after, and the months after. The European security architecture will have to include Russia in one way or another in the future as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and as a nuclear power.“

After the Russian missile attack in central-Ukrainian Dnipro on 14 January, 44 people were found killed under the rubble of residential building, but 25 more could remain under the rubble as the rescue operation continues.