FSB plans terrorist attacks in Russia – Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that support for the war is falling in Russia and that the FSB has planned a series of terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation.

“Support for the war is falling in Russia. The Kremlin needs public mobilization.

The FSB is expected to organize a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities with mass casualties among civilians,” Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council wrote on Twitter. “Dugina is the first in this series. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not at war with the civilian population.”