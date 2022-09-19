First three McDonald’s restaurants to re-open tomorrow in Kyiv

The first three McDonald’s restaurants will re-open in Kyiv on 20 September, according to the announcement by Alesya Mudzhyri, the head of the Ukrainian McDonald’s communications department.

 

“At first, the outlets will be open only for delivery, and the halls, express windows, and McDrive will open in October,” she wrote.

In about a week, seven more establishments in Kyiv will resume work, and later the rest of the restaurants will open in the Ukrainian capital and in various cities in the west of the country. The McDonald’s restaurants in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine will open “in stages over the course of two months.”

With the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, McDonald’s decided to completely withdraw from Russia and sell its business in the country. At the same time, due to security measures, McDonald’s closed in Ukraine as well. On 11 September, McDonald’s announced that Ukrainian restaurants would be gradually re-opened in stages.

