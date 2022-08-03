As part of the Army of Drones project, Ukrainian defenders will receive 200 surveillance drones by the end of August – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov

The project buys drones for the 1st, 2nd, & 3rd front lines and gathers donations on the UNITED 24 platform. Priority of Army of Drones is buying 200 tactical unmanned aerial reconnaissance vehicles These ‘birds’ can fly up to 24 hours, up to 160 km, at an altitude of up to 5 km. They are equipped with several thermographic cameras with GPS modules and mapping software.

As part of the Army of Drones project, Ukrainian defenders will receive 200 surveillance drones by the end of August – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov ~~

