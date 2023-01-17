Rescuers continue working for already 63 hours in Dnipro after the Russian attack, a body of one more child was found ~~

Photo by Dnipro ODA

After more than 63 hours of rescue operation in central Ukrainian Dnipro city, 41 people were found killed (including 4 children), 79 people were injured (including 16 children), and 39 people were rescued (including 6 children).

However, 25 people are still missing, while the rescue operation continues. The wreckage of the house destroyed by Russian missile is already dismantled on 90%, head of the Dnipro Oblast administration Valentyn Reznichenko informed.

On January 14, Russian troops hit a high-rise building in Dnipro with a rocket, destroying more than 200 flats. According to British Intelligence, Russia used an anti-ship missile which is “notoriously inaccurate when used against ground targets.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 January 2023 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/cJMPkLSUgH 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/cOHXJS6j6E — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 17, 2023

