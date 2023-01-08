Ukraine returns 50 more soldiers in latest POW swap

Another 50 POWs are back home, in Ukraine/ Source: Andriy Yermak Telegram channel

Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak reports that another successful prisoner exchange has taken place, in which 50 Ukrainian service members returned home from Russian captivity.

The official says that those are 33 officers and 17 enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Military Naval Forces of the AFU, and the Special Operations Forces.

“We have returned the people who were captured at the Chornobyl NPP, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, the guys from the Donetsk direction, from the Bakhmut area, as well as from Kyiv Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, and other regions where fighting was ongoing,” Yermak said adding “This is not the final exchange. Our mission is to return all our people, and we will accomplish this”

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1608884925176123392

Tags: prisoner swap, Russian aggression, Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs)