Ukraine returns 140 POWs from Russian captivity

On New Year’s Day, Ukraine repels Russian missile attacks and brings its soldiers home.

On 31 December, the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak announced that 140 of the country’s warriors were freed from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and the Zmiinyi Island and members of the Territorial Defense Forces.

In addition, dog Adik who had been taken by Russian troops from Azovstal defender was also released.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian soldier