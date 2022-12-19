“Very high” risk of Russian invasion in 2023 – Moldova’s Head of ISS

The head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexandru Mustiata, believes that Russia may invade Moldova in 2023/ Source: TVR Moldova

European Pravda reports that the head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova (ISS), Alexandru Mustiata, believes that Russia may invade Moldova in 2023, but this will depend on the events in Ukraine.

“The question is not whether Russia will launch a new offensive against Moldova, but when it will happen: in early 2023, in January and February, or later, in March and April,” Mustiata told TVR Moldova. “Based on the information we have, Russia may go even further to establish a corridor with Moldova’s Transnistrian region. Then we can state unequivocally that they intend to come up here and connect with Transnistria. What happens after this? We can discuss their intentions regarding Chisinau but this is a real and very high risk,” he continued.

Mustiata reminded that the Transnistrian region houses Europe’s largest ammunition depot, which is guarded by Russians. A hypothetical Russian invasion of Moldova could be linked to the use of these ammunitions in a possible military confrontation.

Later, the Moldovan Security and Information Service issued a statement clarifying its leader’s remarks.

“The director of the ISS noted that Russia aims to create a land corridor to the Transnistrian region, which remains relevant even today. A new Russian offensive in this direction could begin as soon as 2023. Its implementation is also dependent on the course of events in Ukraine,” it is said in the comment.

Moldova, as previously reported, will seek assistance from Romania if the conflict in Ukraine spreads to its territory and relations with Russia deteriorate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in late June that Ukraine would respond to any attempts to strike from the territory of unrecognized Transnistria. Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov noted that Ukraine is willing to assist Moldova in the de-occupation of Transnistria.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russia, Russia-Moldova relations, Russian invasion