The Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases of Moldova (PCCOCS) initiated criminal proceedings over the fact that Russian missiles flew through the country’s airspace on October 10 and 31, reports “Evropeiska Pravda”.
The proceedings are being investigated in two episodes. In the case of three Russian missiles that crossed the airspace of Moldova on October 10, it is a violation of the rules of flights without prior permission.
As for the rocket launched by Russia, which fell on the territory of Moldova on October 31, the investigation is being carried out under the article of the Criminal Code on the delivery, placement, activation or detonation of an explosive device or other device.
In Moldova, criminal case was opened due to Russian missiles that violated airspace
