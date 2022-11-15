Power outages in Moldova after Russian strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Moldova has been hit by power outages after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure caused a key power line from Romania to be disconnected on 15 November.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu wrote on his Telegram channel that the lines were not damaged but were “automatically disconnected as a safety measure,” RFE/RL reported.

Tags: energy infrastructure, Moldova