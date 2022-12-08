Putin admits that Russian army strives to destroy critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine’s energy system in order to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in his interview with the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

Drunk putin explains why strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure will continue because "they started first by attacking the Crimean bridge" pic.twitter.com/fQeRuNo4Pu — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 8, 2022

“There is a lot of noise right now about our strikes against the energy system of the neighboring country. Yes, we are doing it, but who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?” Putin asks the Russian audience.

Putin claims that Ukraine commits an act of genocide and refuses to provide water to occupied Donetsk, a city with a population of one million people. On the other hand, the Russian President omits to mention that cutting off millions of people in Ukraine from electricity and heating in the face of cold winter is a war crime.

Related: