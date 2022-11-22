Gazprom threatens to reduce gas supplies to Moldova – CNBC

Latest news Ukraine

Russian state gas giant Gazprom threatened to reduce gas supplies to Moldova via Ukraine, putting forward allegations that Kyiv is holding onto supplies destined for its neighbor, CNBC reported.

Gazprom claimed in a statement on Telegram that the volume of gas it was supplying to the Sudzha gas measuring station “for transit to Moldova, through the territory of Ukraine, exceeds the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova.”

If the “transit imbalance” continued, Gazprom said, it will start to reduce gas supply to the Sudzha gas measuring station for transit through Ukraine from November 28, saying it would reduce supplies equivalent to those that were allegedly being “underdelivered.”

It’s not the first case of Gazprom’s allegations that Ukraine is ostensibly stealing Russian gas. Back in 2009, amid a Russia-Ukraine gas dispute which actually was nothing but Russia’s blackmail of the Ukrainian pro-Western post Orange Revolution government, Gazprom had accused Ukraine of stealing gas which became one of the narratives of Russian propaganda.

Gas prices and cutting off supplies used as political leverage have been a Russian hybrid warfare tool for decades.

Oil and gas ban can stop Russian war against Ukraine – Ukrainer

Gas supplies through Nord Stream will resume if West lifts sanctions – Kremlin

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags