Oil and gas ban can stop Russian war against Ukraine – Ukrainer

Russia uses energy supplies to Europe as blackmail over the war in Ukraine. The sale of gas and oil also allows Kremlin to get money to continue its illegal invasion, Ukrainer writes.
Russia spends $900 mn per day for military action and earns $800 mn for energy carriers from European countries daily since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The EU should introduce a complete embargo of Russian oil and gas, close the pipelines and impose sanctions on the oil traders to block sources of funding the war against Ukraine.
