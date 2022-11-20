Oil and gas ban can stop Russian war against Ukraine – Ukrainer

Russia uses energy supplies to Europe as blackmail over the war in Ukraine. The sale of gas and oil also allows Kremlin to get money to continue its illegal invasion, Ukrainer writes.

Russia spends $900 mn per day for military action and earns $800 mn for energy carriers from European countries daily since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The EU should introduce a complete embargo of Russian oil and gas, close the pipelines and impose sanctions on the oil traders to block sources of funding the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian oil, Russian war