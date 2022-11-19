Massive Russian missile attacks confirm need to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism – Ukraine President’s Office

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva held a meeting with a delegation of the Greens/EFA Group in the European Parliament led by its Co-President Terry Reintke. The delegation also included members of the German Bundestag and the Parliament of Finland. Kyiv, 19 November 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua
Massive missile attacks confirm the need for the European Parliament to adopt a resolution designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament, Ukrinform reports.
Zhovkva met with a delegation of the Greens/EFA Group in the European Parliament led by its Co-President Terry Reintke. The delegation also included members of the German Bundestag and the Parliament of Finland.
The parties coordinated further joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, as well as the involvement of European countries in Ukraine’s rapid rebuilding and post-war reconstruction.
Next week, European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as a terrorist state
