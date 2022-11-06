Two civilians killed, six injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day – President’s Office

On 5 November 2022, two civilians were killed and six injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine, according to the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

In particular, one civilian was injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast, one injured in Kharkiv Oblast, one killed and one injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrinform reports.

Russian missile strike destroyed a two-storey industrial building in Zaporizhzhia killing one – Oblast Head The second missile fell on a land plot in one-family home neighborhood damaging windows and two cars.

📹https://t.co/vSs4ZpOKl7 pic.twitter.com/828XiaclhT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 6, 2022

