Two civilians killed, six injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day – President’s Office

Latest news Ukraine

On 5 November 2022, two civilians were killed and six injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine, according to the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

In particular, one civilian was injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast, one injured in Kharkiv Oblast, one killed and one injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrinform reports.

 

Two colleges destroyed, one person killed in Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv

Ten civilians killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Oct 27 – President’s Office

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags