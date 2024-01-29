Eng
3 dead, 1 injured in Russian artillery strike on Sumy Oblast

A Russian artillery attack on a Ukrainian village’s residential area killed 3 civilians and injured 1 more, Sumy Oblast authorities reported Monday, in the latest deadly strike near the countries’ border.
byMichelle Bondar
29/01/2024
Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast kills 3, injures 1. Photo: National Police of Ukraine
Russia shelled the border village of Znob-Novgorodske in the North-Eastern Sumy Oblast on 29 January with Grad multiple launch rocket system, according to the region’s military administration.

Three people were killed and one wounded, damaged buildings reported.

The injured man was hospitalized. The bodies of two of the deceased, a man and a woman, were unblocked from the rubble. Another man died on the way to the hospital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The Russian attack damaged the post office, a bakery, a shop, at least six residential buildings, one car, outbuildings, and power lines. As of 20:00, the fire was already extinguished, State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

The shelled village is some 5 km away from the Ukrainian-Russian border and is within the area of voluntary evacuation.

