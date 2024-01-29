3 dead, 1 injured in Russian artillery strike on Sumy Oblast

Russia shelled the border village of Znob-Novgorodske in the North-Eastern Sumy Oblast on 29 January with Grad multiple launch rocket system, according to the region’s military administration.

❗️Сумщина. Сьогодні армія країни-агресора обстріляла Зноб-Новгородську територіальну громаду. Відомо про трьох загиблих та одну поранену людину. Пораненого ушпиталили. Тіла двох загиблих, чоловіка та жінки, деблокували з-під завалів. Ще один чоловік помер дорогою до лікарні. pic.twitter.com/Zqg0a1QeCJ — МВС України (@MVS_UA) January 29, 2024

Three people were killed and one wounded, damaged buildings reported.

The injured man was hospitalized. The bodies of two of the deceased, a man and a woman, were unblocked from the rubble. Another man died on the way to the hospital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The Russian attack damaged the post office, a bakery, a shop, at least six residential buildings, one car, outbuildings, and power lines. As of 20:00, the fire was already extinguished, State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

The shelled village is some 5 km away from the Ukrainian-Russian border and is within the area of voluntary evacuation.

