Ten civilians killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Oct 27 – President’s Office

The Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported that on 27 October, oblast administrations confirmed the deaths of 10 civilians caused by the Russian attacks.

According to him, the Russian troops killed nine civilians in Donetsk oblast (including five killed earlier whose bodies were discovered yesterday) and injured nine more. Meanwhile, one civilian died and three got injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On 27 October, Russian troops also attacked residential areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mykolaiv City, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, according to local authorities.

Russia shelled Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles – oblast head At 1 a.m., the missile strike destroyed a three-story administrative building, damaged a nearby multi-story house and a bakery. One person received minor injuries, Oblast Head Kim wrote.https://t.co/M2JgYoc3pC pic.twitter.com/S0b1WUYHrO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 28, 2022