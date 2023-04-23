Over 50 instances of destruction documented in Donetsk Oblast due to recent shelling

More than fifty destroyed buildings have been documented following Russian shelling in six towns and villages across Donetsk oblast over the past day.

Among the most severely affected areas were Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhaylivka and Karlivka, according to the police department of Donetsk Oblast. Two air bombs were dropped on Vuhledar, damaging a residential building and a car. Four S-300 rockets were fired at Kostiantynivka, resulting in damage to seven private houses and infrastructure, as well as seven cars. Meanwhile, 20 private houses were damaged in Bakhmut, and one civilian was injured. In addition, 15 private houses were destroyed in Novyi New York. In the early hours of the morning, Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on Sloviansk, damaging two private residences. No injuries were reported.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Russian shelling