A civilian killed and two others injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast

As a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday, 18 February, a civilian was killed and two others were injured, head of Kharkiv Administration Oleh Syniehubov informs.

Kupyanskyi and Chuhuyivskyi districts of the Oblast were under Russian fire during the day.

“In the village of Kivsharivka, around 2:00 p.m., two people were wounded who were on the street at the time of the shelling. They are a 57-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. Both were hospitalized. The building of one of the educational institutions was damaged. After 14:00, the city of Vovchansk was also shelled. Russian shell hit a private house, a civilian was killed.”

Tags: Kharkiv Oblast, Russian shelling