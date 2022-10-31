2 dead, 1 wounded, 1 missing after Russia’s strike on two civilian tugboats

The Russian military hit two port civilian tugboats that were involved in the transportation of a barge with grain in the Ochakivsk direction. Two people died, one wounded person was rescued, the fate of another crew member is unknown, Operational Command “South” reported.

“The enemy continues shelling the port infrastructure in the Ochakiv direction. As a result of hitting two port civilian tugboats that were involved in the transportation of a grain barge, a fire broke out, control of the vessels was lost. Two crew members were killed, one was rescued with injuries, the fate of another – not known,” Operational Command “South” said.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine near the Antoniv bridge near Kherson destroyed two barges used by the Russians in a pontoon crossing to get from the right bank of the Dnipro to the left.

Also, Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns shot down “Alligator” Ka-52 attack helicopter.