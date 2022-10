Ukraine’s electricity company reports “significant damage” to two power plants after morning missile strikes

Executive director of Ukraine’s DTEK electricity company Dmytro Saharuk reports “significant damage” to two power plants after Russian morning missile strikes. He also says that seven energy workers were injured and one was killed after the missile strikes.

According to President Zelenskyy, 30% of Ukrainian power plants 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed:

Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting 🇺🇦 energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime. @United24media pic.twitter.com/LN4A2GYgCK — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 18, 2022