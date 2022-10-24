The first strike with Russian Shahed drones on the frontline reported

Latest news Ukraine

Russian troops used two Shahed drones to strike Shevchenkove village of Mykolayiv Oblast near the frontline, Oblast head Vitaliy Kim said on TV air. This is the first reported Russian strike with Iranian-made Shahed drones on military infrastructure near the frontline rather than on civilian targets and energy infrastructure in the rear.

Vitaliy Kim also said that the efficiency of Ukraine’s air defense against this type of drones has increased. He also said that Ukrainian troops will use certain “new tactics” to shoot down Iranian drones using cheaper means rather than expensive land-to-air air defense missiles. However, he didn’t disclose any details. 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags