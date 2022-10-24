The first strike with Russian Shahed drones on the frontline reported

Russian troops used two Shahed drones to strike Shevchenkove village of Mykolayiv Oblast near the frontline, Oblast head Vitaliy Kim said on TV air. This is the first reported Russian strike with Iranian-made Shahed drones on military infrastructure near the frontline rather than on civilian targets and energy infrastructure in the rear.

Vitaliy Kim also said that the efficiency of Ukraine’s air defense against this type of drones has increased. He also said that Ukrainian troops will use certain “new tactics” to shoot down Iranian drones using cheaper means rather than expensive land-to-air air defense missiles. However, he didn’t disclose any details.