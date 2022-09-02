Russia destroys sports training center in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – PHOTOS

Latest news Ukraine

The midnight shelling struck the “Locomotive” sports complex, destroying a swimming pool that hosted traininings of Ukraine’s synchronized swimming team and a boxer’s club, Kharkiv’s Oblast Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov reported.

He said that world sports stars and Olympic medalists had performed in this complex, promising to destroyed everything that was damaged.

Russia destroys sports training center in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – PHOTOS ~~
Russia destroys sports training center in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – PHOTOS ~~
Russia destroys sports training center in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – PHOTOS ~~
Russia destroys sports training center in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – PHOTOS ~~

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags