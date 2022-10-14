SBU checks “Antonov” employees for possible cooperation with Russia

SBU is checking the employees of the State Enterprise “Antonov” for possible cooperation with Russia, which could have led to the destruction of the world’s largest aircraft An-225 “Mriya”, Ukrinform reported.

Also, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the employees of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police are investigating the case of improper performance of their official duties by the officials of the State Enterprise “Antonov”. In particular, the evacuation of the An-225 Mriya aircraft was not carried out, which led to its destruction.

One of the largest and most powerful aircrafts in the world, Ukrainian-made An-225 “Mriya”, was burned at the end of February, 2022 as a result of the air attack of Russian troops on Hostomel airport near Kyiv.