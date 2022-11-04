Ukrainian refugees asked to tell about Russian war crimes

Ukrainian authorities urge refugees who witnessed or suffered from violence by Russian occupiers in Ukraine are urged to report these war crimesto law enforcement agencies in their countries of stay; contacts can be found via this link.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Head of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin addressed citizens with a corresponding appeal.
The Ukrainian officials state that Ukraine will gain the final victory only when all Russians who committed crimes or gave orders on Ukrainian land will be punished.
Kuleba said that the crimes include rape, torture, forced deportation, robbery, destruction of homes, etc. by the Russians.
We have a dream: why the world needs a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine