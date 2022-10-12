Germany to give Ukraine 16 Zuzana artillery sysems

Germany in cooperation with Denmark and Norway will provide Ukraine with 16 Zuzana self-propelled artillery systems, the German Federal government’s website states.



In addition to the “Zuzana” howitzers, Ukraine is to receive 4 IRIS-T SLM air defense systems (it has already received one of them), 4 self-propelled howitzers 2000 with ammunition and 2 MARS II multiple rocket launchers with ammunition, etc.



Among the planned assistance there are also 10+3 bridge systems and 40 means of electronic warfare against drones.

In addition, the list includes 130 field heaters, 36 ambulances, one thousand first aid kits and 405 thousand dry rations



For security reasons, the federal government refrains from providing more detailed information, in particular, on the methods and timing of deliveries.



Zuzana 2 is a self-propelled artillery system built on the TATRA wheeled chassis. The vehicle is equipped with a 155 mm howitzer with a 52 caliber barrel and a maximum range of 41 km.