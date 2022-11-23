Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine for the first time — BBC

Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine for the first time, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. Three Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, BBC reports. Ukrainian crews were trained in the UK to fly and maintain the aircraft.
The Sea King was previously used by both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, with the last craft being retired by the Navy in 2018.
The UK would also send an additional 10,000 artillery rounds.
