Ukraine and U.S. top officials held talks about further military aid and the situation on the battlefield

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, and Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov spoke with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley. They “discussed steadfast US support for Ukraine’s armed forces as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion” via a video link, the White House press service reported, adding that president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the call at the conclusion.

Representatives of Ukraine informed the allies in detail about the current situation at the front, combat operations in the most difficult directions, as well as the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, the press service of the president of Ukraine informed.

The Ukrainian side also informed that several more high-ranking political and military officials of Ukraine joined the meeting. In particular, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational Strategic Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi and Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk as well as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets.

“The representatives of Ukraine thanked the US authorities and the American people for the comprehensive and powerful support of our country in the struggle for freedom and the return of peace in Europe,” the statement also reads.

Tags: Ukraine-US relations, US aid for Ukraine