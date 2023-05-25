US approves sale of a NASAMS system to Ukraine

The US State Department has approved a sale of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment to Ukraine worth $285 million, the Defense security cooperation agency informed.

The comprehensive package requested by the Ukrainian government includes one AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel Radar and various support and maintenance equipment. The bundle encompasses Fire Distribution Centers (FDCs), canister launchers, secure communications, GPS receivers, code loaders, and cable sets. It also provides support equipment, generators, technical documentation, spare parts, as well as relevant technical support.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, based in Tucson, Arizona, is anticipated to be the principal contractor for the sale. The State Department affirmed that the sale aligns with the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States. It is aimed at bolstering the security of Ukraine, a key partner that contributes to political stability and economic progress in Europe.

In the face of potential Russian missile strikes and aircraft, Ukraine has urgently sought to enhance its defense capabilities. The acquisition and effective deployment of the NASAMS will bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect its citizens and secure critical national infrastructure.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukraine-US relations