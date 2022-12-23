Ukrainian troops may be trained in the US for the first time during 2022 war

The Pentagon is considering training the Ukrainian troops to operate the Patriot system at a military base in the US, Politico writes, referring to its sources.
Since Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian armed forces have been trained to operate various new weapons in Europe.
“It would make sense to do the training in the United States, most likely at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where most of the instructors and complex simulators are located, one of the officials said. Conducting the training in Europe would be doable but presents more logistical difficulties,” Politico writes.
Tags: Ukraine-US relations