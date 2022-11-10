US announces $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine

On November 10, the US Department of Defense announced $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
The package includes:
- Missiles for HAWK air defense systems
- Four Avenger air defense systems, and Stinger missiles
- Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)
- 21,000 155mm artillery rounds
- 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds
- 10,000 120mm mortar rounds
- 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs)
- 400 grenade launchers
- Small arms, optics, and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition
- Demolition equipment for obstacle clearing
- Cold weather protective gear
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US for the assistance and solidarity. “Together we’re building an air shield to protect Ukrainian civilians. We’re bringing victory over the aggressor closer!” he said.
Tags: US Ukraine, US Zelensky