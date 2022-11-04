Pentagon announces new 400 mn USD military aid package for Ukraine

On November 4, the US Department of Defense announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine security assistance initiative.

The new package includes:

Funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for inclusion in future presidential drawdown packages

45 refurbished T-72B tanks with advanced optics, communications, and armor packages

1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems

40 armored riverine boats

Funding to refurbish 250 M-1117 armored security vehicles

Tactical secure communications systems and surveillance systems

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the US for the military aid. “I am thankful to US President Joe Biden and the people of America for another $400 million military assistance package. For armored vehicles that will help us liberate Ukrainian land. We appreciate this continued support!” he wrote on Twitter.

