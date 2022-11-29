First Ukrainian region votes to ban Moscow-affiliated church

On November 29, representatives of the Lviv Regional Council voted to ban the activities of religious organizations (associations) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) on the territory of the Lviv Region. The regional council also appealed to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) to introduce appropriate legislative changes with the aim of banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (of Moscow Patriarchate), whose leadership center is located in the state that carried out military aggression against Ukraine and occupied part of its territory.

The Moscow-affiliated church was accused of collaboration and pro-Russian propaganda which was confirmed during numerous searches of Ukraine’s Security Service. The Moscow-affiliated church is visited by 4% of Ukrainians while the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church is visited by more than 50%.

Anti-Ukrainian leaflets, cash found in Security Service’s largest-yet raid on Moscow-affiliated church

Recently, a group of Ukrainian MPs proposed in the Parliament to ban Moscow-Affiliated church and terminated rental agreements leasing state property to this church. The legislation is due to be considered in the next parliamentary session.

