In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, children study in school where Russian occupiers live – Ukrainian General Staff 

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 70 Russian occupiers live on the first floor of the school building in Orlianske settlement of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while children, including first-graders, study on the second floor, and Russian military equipment is located in the school yard.

“The educational process began on September 1, and the situation is similar in most schools and kindergartens in the Oblast. The enemy is cynically using our children for cover,” General Staff informed.