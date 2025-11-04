Russia dropped a record 5,328 guided bombs on Ukraine in October

Russia dropped a record number of guided aerial bombs (KABs) on Ukraine in October according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Over the month, Russian aircraft released more than 5,328 KABs, the highest monthly total since the beginning of 2025. The Ministry said that in ten months, Russia has already dropped about 40,000 aerial bombs—matching the total number recorded during the entire previous year.

Russia carries out daily terror air strikes against Ukrainian cities, using drones, bombs, and missiles. The missile and drone campaign focuses on hitting civilian areas and infrastructure such as energy facilities, aiming to deprive Ukrainians of power and heating ahead of the coming winter. Meanwhile, Russia uses aerial bombs—due to their shorter range—mainly to target Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure just behind the frontlines and near Ukraine’s northern borders.

Guided aerial bombs, or KABs, are fitted with aerodynamic surfaces and guidance systems to improve their accuracy against designated targets. Their expanded use, combined with the new UMPK modules, has significantly increased the range and frequency of Russian bomb attacks across Ukraine.

Record month of guided bomb strikes

In October, Russian forces increased the number of guided bomb attacks on Ukrainian territory. According to the Ministry of Defense, over 5,328 KABs were used against Ukrainian troop positions and frontline cities. This figure represents the largest number of guided bombs dropped in a single month since the start of 2025. Officials said the scale of such strikes continues to grow.

The Ministry reported that since January, Russian aircraft have already used around 40,000 aerial bombs of various types, equaling the full-year total for 2024.

Extended-range bombs hit Odesa Oblast earlier for the first time

In late October, Russian forces struck Odesa Oblast with extended-range guided bombs for the first time. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attack. Ukrainian media noted that these bombs have greater range and can reach deeper into the region than earlier models, expanding the threat area along the southern front.

Earlier, Militarnyi reported that Russian Su-34 aircraft have received new universal glide and correction modules, or UMPKs, for FAB-500T bombs. These devices convert conventional bombs into guided glide munitions capable of traveling over 100 kilometers. The modification allows Su-34 jets to launch strikes from outside the engagement zones of Ukrainian air defense systems.